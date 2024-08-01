As Negro Leagues Baseball Museum eyes new home, museum receives $2M grant for new facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced Thursday it received a $2 million grant to go toward funding its new facility.

NLBM said the money came on behalf of the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to receive this generous grant from the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation to support our efforts to build a new museum,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said in a press release. "We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Major League Baseball and the Players Association that has already profoundly elevated the awareness of the Negro Leagues."

The museum first announced to build the new facility last year.

NLBM said the new museum will be housed at 18th and The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, where the former Paseo YMCA was housed.

It's also the site where Andrew "Rube" Foster and Negro Leagues team owners established the league in 1920, the NLBM said.

The NLBM is currently housed in the 18th and Vine District, but the new facility will allow for more displays and allow the museum to utilize state-of-the-art technology.

“MLB is proud to support Bob Kendrick and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in their efforts to build a new state-of-the-art facility,” MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in part in a press release. "The Museum is a jewel destination in Kansas City and provides a memorable and educational experience for its visitors. It is critical to continue telling the stories of the Negro Leagues to understand an important part of not only baseball history, but American history."

