'As the Chiefs have grown, so have we': Local bakery prepares for Chiefs football season

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — For the past five years, Best Regards Bakery & Café in Overland Park has become known for its Chiefs-inspired cookies.

The bakery has a unique approach for keeping their cookie designs fresh.

“It’s the conversation” said Robert Duensing, owner of Best Regards Bakery & Café.

It’s these conversations that lead to their cookie baking inspiration.

Duensing and his wife, Cherrie, have become known throughout the community for their crafty cookies.

“We have Andy Reid, we got Patrick Mahomes, we got the arrowhead” Duensing said. “There are probably about eight or nine different cookies that everybody loves to have. And we’re always testing new ones.”

Their cookies change throughout the season and depend on what’s happened in each game.

One design even served as a nod to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Duensing says keeping their designs aligned with the season is important to keep their customers coming back.

La'Nita Brooks Chiefs Inspired Cookies



“We try to spread the stories out and update it each week," Duensing said. “Cause the people that buy the cookies every week, they can tell what the difference is.”

And another part of staying up-to-date includes new tools.

“The first few years we did it, it was done strictly on a round cookie cutter,” Duensing said. “But now, we’ve adjusted that because we have a 3D printer," he said. "We make our own cookie cutters. So we’ve actually adjusted it so that it’s a little bit more of a modern approach.”

La'Nita Brooks Andy Reid cookie



They anticipate selling about 3,000 cookies this weekend, a sales number he says they used to only hit during the Super Bowl weekend.

“As the Chiefs have grown, so have we," he said.

And like the Chiefs, Duensing says, to stay in the game they must do as the Chiefs would.

“You can’t do what you did last year and still win this year” he said. “It doesn’t work for the Chiefs, and it doesn’t work for us.”

While they are known for their Chiefs cookies, they also have a selection of Royals cookies as fans cheer on the team's playoff push.