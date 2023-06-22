As wheat harvest begins, Kansas farmers having mixed experiences from ongoing drought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wheat harvest is underway as Kansas deals with ongoing drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Kansas is experiencing either dry or drought conditions.

Extreme and exceptional drought conditions are reported in portions of southern, central, and western Kansas.

In Atchison County, conditions are labeled abnormally dry.

“The whole state is dry, and we’ve had less than normal rainfall, it’s made a perfect year here in our part of the state for a good crop," explained farmer Jay Armstrong. "I'm producing one of the best crops I’ve ever had, so that makes me smile.”

Not all Kansas wheat farmers are smiling like Armstrong, with some of his fellow peers telling him about the extreme drought conditions they are dealing with in other parts of the state.

“The ones I’ve talked to out west, I would say on average, 30% of the wheat they planted last fall has been destroyed,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong's wheat crop has turned out well so far, but he says farming is a risky business that can deliver risk and reward at the same time.

“My main income comes from fall crops and right now they’re not looking too great,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong has a very simple message to consumers: appreciate the sacrifice farmers make to produce the goods people enjoy.

"Mother Nature is going to decide whether you do well or you just live to work another year and be happy that there are people willing to do it," said Armstrong.

