Aspiring girl bosses from Northland Boys and Girls Club test leadership skills at Parkville Farmers Market

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A group of girls from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City’s Northland Unit embarked on a journey this summer to learn the intricacies of building and running a business.

Aspiring girlbosses from Northland Boys and Girls Club shine at Parkville Farmers Market

They got to practice their new skills Wednesday at the Parkville Farmers Market.

The initiative, known as the start-up squad, is a program designed to empower girls ages 9 to 12.

Over the past 10 weeks, the girls have learned about key aspects of entrepreneurship, including branding, budgeting, pricing, and effective pitching.

Carissa Keen is the program leader.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Carissa Keen, executive director of the Keen Wealth Foundation

"These girls they have so much potential and they're so enthusiastic to start something," said Carissa Keen, executive director of the Keen Wealth Foundation and a member of the advisory board for the Northland Boys and Girls Club. "Being a part of this start-up squad gives them this opportunity."

For 9-year-old Nia Boudreaux the program has been an eye-opener.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Nia Boudreaux, 9-year-old entrepreneur

"We have been learning a lot about business and entrepreneurs," said Boudreaux. "We met with a judge, and we met with an entrepreneur."

These young participants have embraced their roles as budding entrepreneurs. They independently developed and launched three unique brands at the market: two beverage companies and a slime business.

This hands-on experience has not only enhanced their business savvy skills, but also heightened their confidence.

"When you're like, selling stuff, like that to me, I'm feeling confident about it," said participant Ajia White.

Despite the summer heat, these young entrepreneurs remained dedicated at the market.

"It's really hot out here and about every five minutes we get a drink and I try walking backwards because I don't want to miss a customer," Boudreaux said.

Al Miller Young Entrepreneurs From Northland Boys and Girls Club Showcase Business Skills at Parkville Farmers Market

Keen says through this experience the girls learned valuable lessons and the importance of not giving up.

"Entrepreneurs start companies and they fail and they start another company and that's okay to make mistakes through life, and you can persevere and be successful," Keen said.

