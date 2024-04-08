Astronomical Society of Kansas City gears up for upcoming solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, millions of Americans will be observing the total solar eclipse. Kansas City is not in the path of totality, but many will be driving south to Louisburg, Kan to join members of the Kansas City Astronomical Society and use their tools to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

“You could look at it for the science or you can look at it for the pretty lights or anything in between , most of the folks that come down here they're more curious than they are educated on astronomy," said Rick Henderson, President of the Kansas City Astronomical Society.

The society was founded in 1924 and is one of the largest astronomical societies in the United States. Their mission is to help support education and outreach to the Kansas City community by observing events and providing research opportunities for members and guests.

According to Henderson, there are over 600 active members and many of them are die-hard self-taught astronomers. The society operates the Powell Observatory in Louisburg which is also home to the Ruisinger Telescope; one of the largest telescopes in a five state area. Thousands of people make the drive to the Powell Observatory to get a glimpse of galaxies, planets and all the fascinating beauty that makes up the night sky.

"Living in the city most people who come here have never seen the Milky Way, that’s our galaxy, and in the city you can’t see it, out here you can see it," said Henderson. "The science and the beauty appeals to me and I will talk to anyone who is in between."

The observatory is opening up on Monday for the upcoming solar eclipse and will provide telescopes equipped with solar filters able to magnify the eclipse, eclipse glasses and of course a crash course on this phenomenon by ASKC members.

“Unless you’ve experienced one it’s hard to describe, but it’s an amazing experience and everything looks weird because, it’s still light but you don’t have direct sunlight," said Henderson.

The next total solar eclipse in the continental US will take place in 2044, ASKC says continued curiosity about our universe ensures their doors will continue to be open for the next 100 years.

“That’s why you keep looking up you never know what’s going to happen next and space is full of surprises," said Henderson.

In an effort to keep educational evenings of star gazing, ASKC recently purchased about 20 acres in southeast Miami County which will serve as their new home. According to Henderson, the property is located in a much darker location and has more room. Since the observatory runs on donations, they are encouraging people to support the opening of this new location through an upcoming fundraiser.

