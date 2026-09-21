At 90 years old, Kansas City Chiefs fan Lois Scheil is still tailgating after 63 seasons of fandom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lois Scheil has been a Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holder for 63 years and has seen dynasties rise, heartbreaks sting, and championships soar.

On Sunday, she turned 90.

There was really only one place to celebrate.

Will Shaw/KSHB Lois Scheil

"It's just absolutely tremendous that we're able to do all this together," Scheil said outside her UTV — "Ultimate Tailgating Vehicle."

The B Red Lot at Arrowhead Stadium has been the Scheil family's second home for decades, and on this Sunday, it became the backdrop for a birthday party unlike most.

Will Shaw/KSHB

Lois has 6 kids, 18 grandkids, and 30 great-grandkids — with two more on the way — a testament to a life well and fully lived, and quite a few were in attendance.

She is, by every account, the reason the family keeps showing up.

Will Shaw/KSHB Tim Scheil

"Mom and dad are what the family was built around, and that's where we've always hung around, and Mom kept that going," Tim Scheil, Lois' youngest son, said.

Her middle son, Pat Scheil, didn't need many words to explain it.

"She's the matriarch," she said. "She keeps it all going."

Will Shaw/KSHB Pat Scheil

The love in that parking lot was hard to miss, and has been shared among the family over six decades.

Perrin Scheil, Lois' oldest son, noted that his own son flew in from California just to be there and said it speaks volumes about the woman at the center of it all.

"She puts out a light that everybody seems to enjoy," Perrin Scheil said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Perrin Scheil

KC Wolf even stopped by to wish her a happy birthday in Sunday Night Football prime time, a moment that felt fitting for someone who has given so much of her heart to this team and this city.

For Lois, though, the tailgate has never really been just about football. It's about the people.

Will Shaw/KSHB Longtime season ticket holder and Chiefs fan, Lois Scheil, celebrated her 90th birthday in style.

"There are so many people here that we've made friends with. We've just pulled people in as they walked by and they just stayed forever and ever," she said.

As for what it feels like to turn 90, she'll be the first to admit she doesn't have a great reference point.

Will Shaw/KSHB Lois Scheil

"It doesn't feel like 90. I don't know what 90 feels like," Lois said, laughing. "I am very thankful to God, because I am thoroughly enjoying every minute of it," Lois said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—