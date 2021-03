KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was injured in a motel fire Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Sky-Vu motel, located on U.S. 40 near Insterstate 435, caught fire around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

A bus was called for 20-25 people who were evacuated.

This story is developing and will be updated.