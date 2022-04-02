At least 6 injured in crash on Interstate 435 near U.S. 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least six people were injured in a crash on Interstate 435 near U.S. 71 Highway on Friday evening.

The crash ended with a car in a long embankment.

One child was critically injured, two people suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Those injured were transported to local hospitals.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department personnel are heading to the scene to investigate.

No other information surrounding the circumstance of the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.