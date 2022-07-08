Atchison County, KS clerk again accepting voter registrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Atchison, Kansas, will once again be able to register to vote in next month’s primary election.

The news comes a day after reports indicated that, due to circumstances surrounding a special city election on July 14, voters who hadn’t registered to vote by June 23 were ineligible to vote in both the July 14 special city election and the Aug. 2 primary election.

On Friday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s office said they had learned that the Atchison County Clerk is once again accepting voter registrations for next month’s primary.

The statewide deadline to register for the Aug. 2 primary is July 23.

A spokesperson at the Secretary of State’s office said the county clerk is also working to process any voter registrations that had been received but declined since their original June 23 deadline.

Normally, Kansas law outlines a voter registration deadline 20 days before the election date. There is a part of that law that changes the deadline if there is another election in the window.

The state spokesperson said they plan to “address this legal conflict during next year’s legislative session.”

—