Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atchison, Kansas, residents overwhelmingly reject sales tax proposal

Register to vote in Atchison, Kansas
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Abundis/KSHB
Register to vote in Atchison, Kansas.
Register to vote in Atchison, Kansas
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 22:10:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents of Atchison, Kansas, made it clear on Thursday night that they don't want a 1% sales tax to improve roads and other public service.

There were 743 no votes and 313 yes votes, according to the Atchison County Clerk's office.

Had residents approved the tax, it would've went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Seventy-five percent of revenue form the tax would have been used for transportation infrastructure including streets, curbs, sidewalks and alleys.

The rest of the 25% would've gone towards property tax relief for city residents.

About 11,000 residents live in Atchison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock