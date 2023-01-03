Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atchison man killed in single-car crash Monday morning

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 06:34:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Atchison man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon N. Mann, 22, was driving a 2002 Mini Cooper northbound on 4th street in Atchison, when he lost control, went into a residential yard and the vehicle rolled.

Mann suffered serious injuries, but passenger Jacey J. Paris, 20, was killed in the crash.

Two juveniles were also in the vehicle, no information has been released on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.