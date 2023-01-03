Atchison man killed in single-car crash Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Atchison man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon N. Mann, 22, was driving a 2002 Mini Cooper northbound on 4th street in Atchison, when he lost control, went into a residential yard and the vehicle rolled.

Mann suffered serious injuries, but passenger Jacey J. Paris, 20, was killed in the crash.

Two juveniles were also in the vehicle, no information has been released on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.