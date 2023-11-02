Watch Now
ATF, KCK police offer reward in gun theft case where a thief used a stolen vehicle to ram into the business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a gun thief who used a stolen vehicle to ram his way into a gun store and steal firearms.

The crime happened just before midnight October 24 at Frontier Justice, 10000 France Family Drive in Kansas City, Kan. The business is a federally licensed firearms dealer.

A news release from the ATF stated the thief used a stolen, black Kia Soul to smash through the front doors.

The same thief tried to break into the Bass Pro Shop store that same night, but was not able to get inside.

The stolen Kia Soul was found.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).

Tips are kept confidential.

