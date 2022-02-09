Atlanta-based sneaker artist designs Kansas City Chiefs themed kicks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alexander Johnson, the owner of Xander Customz, is surprised by how his journey as a custom sneaker artist kicked off.

It started as an experiment, using actual spray paint on a pair of sneakers.

“And I put it on Facebook, playing around and it just went completely viral," Johnson said. "I didn’t think it was going to get viral.”

And with that, Johnson got his footing to start a new business endeavor. He started a website , selling custom sneakers.

“So, I just really started from there," he said.

Some would say his custom kicks and website quickly out-kicked its coverage.

Traffic on his website would grow exponentially, with his Instagram following growing to more than 120,000 followers.

Johnson would then be called on to make custom sneakers for a lot of famous people like athletes, singers and rappers.

“I’ve done a lot of shoes for Rick Ross,” Johnson said. “Rick Ross actually called my phone and I’m like ‘Hello.’ And heard ‘This Rozay.’ I’m like, who is this playing on my phone."

A few months ago, Johnson unveiled a pair of custom Jordan 11’s painted in red and gold. He said they were inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I had a customer contact me," Johnson said. "She wanted some Air Force 1’s, like Kansas City Chiefs Air Force 1’s. And she randomly contacted me and wanted some Jordan 11’s. So, I ended up doing that and posting it.”

And it’s taken off along with the Chiefs success. Dozens of customers are now asking for the Jordan Chiefs 11’s.

Johnson’s hope is to one day customize a pair for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He also hopes to be able to design cleats for even more NFL players during the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleat Campaign."