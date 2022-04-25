Attorney General Derek Schmidt appeals court decision tossing Kansas congressional map

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is appealing the court decision announced Monday that orders the state legislature to make another attempt at redrawing the congressional district boundaries.

The Wyandotte County District Court decision ruled the maps, which would have split Wyandotte County, unconsitutional on the basis of partisan gerrymandering and dilution of minority voters.

"Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt this afternoon notified the Wyandotte County District Court he is appealing to the Kansas Supreme Court the ruling that legislation enacted in early February to reapportion Kansas congressional districts violates the Kansas constitution," a release from Schmidt's office said. "The district court ordered the Legislature to redraw the districts."

