Wyandotte County judge tosses Ad Astra 2 congressional maps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wyandotte County District Court judge ruled Monday that the Ad Astra 2 congressional maps are unconstitutional, tossing out the Kansas legislature’s attempt to split Wyandotte County and move Lawrence into a different congressional district.

Democracy Docket posted a copy of the ruling Monday morning.

Three lawsuits challenging the maps — Faith Rivera, et al, vs. Scott Schwab, Tom Alonzo, et al, vs. Scott Schwab, and Susan Frick, et al, vs. Scott Schwab — were consolidated into one case.

Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper issued a 209-page decision that found Ad Astra unconstitutionally violates the plaintiffs’ collective rights through intentional and effective partisan gerrymandering and the intentional and effective dilution of minority voting rights in Wyandotte County.

“We live in a time where advancing one point of view is more important than creating a functioning government that serves all its citizens,” Klapper wrote in his decision.

The ruling forbids Kansas “from preparing or administering any primary or general congressional election under Ad Astra 2” and orders the state legislature to “enact a remedial plan ... as expeditiously as possible.”

Primaries for the Nov. 8 mid-term general election are slated for Aug. 2. The candidate filing deadline for the primary is noon on June 1, so Kansas has roughly a month to redraw congressional boundaries for the 2022 election cycle.