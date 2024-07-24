Audit finds issues with Kansas City-area United States Postal Service mail delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An audit released earlier this month revealed United States Postal Service mail delivery deficiencies across the board in the Kansas-Missouri district.

The Office of Inspector General completed the audit report this month. The audit found deficiencies with several areas reviewed, which included delayed mail, package scanning and property conditions. Those issues were identified at all three facilities reviewed.

USPS Audit

On Tuesday, state election directors voiced concerns that the Postal Service can't handle an expected crush of mail-in ballots for this fall's general election.

KSHB 41 has been covering complaints over mail delays for months, including hearing from businesses, organizations and residents relying on reliable mail service.

Members of Congress representing both states have been putting pressure on USPS leaders.

U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, (R-Missouri), and Roger Marshall, (R-Kansas), requested the audit.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, (D - 5th District, Missouri) wants Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign.

“I don't know of a report that has come out about the U.S. Postal service in the last five years that was good, not one,” Rep. Cleaver told KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan this week.

A 2023 audit discovered issues and recommended managers reevaluate staffing and develop a plan to keep employees on staff.