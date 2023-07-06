Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities asks for help to locate woman last seen leaving Jackson County courthouse

Jada Kimbrough
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Jada Kimbrough
Jada Kimbrough
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 17:03:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen Thursday morning in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Jada Kimbrough, 26, left the Jackson County Courthouse located at 415 E. 12 St. just before 9 a.m.

Kimbrough suffers from Autism and Schizoaffective Disorder, according to the sheriff's office.

She was last seen wearing a Black tank top like dress, blue jean shorts and flip flops.

Anyone who sees Kimbrough is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 816-541-8017.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app