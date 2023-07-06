Authorities asks for help to locate woman last seen leaving Jackson County courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a woman last seen Thursday morning in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Jada Kimbrough, 26, left the Jackson County Courthouse located at 415 E. 12 St. just before 9 a.m.

Kimbrough suffers from Autism and Schizoaffective Disorder, according to the sheriff's office.

She was last seen wearing a Black tank top like dress, blue jean shorts and flip flops.

Anyone who sees Kimbrough is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 816-541-8017.

