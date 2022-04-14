Authorities respond to gas explosion near Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a gas explosion near Wichita on Thursday afternoon.

NBC affiliate KSN reports the explosion happened at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant at Kansas Highway 96 and Kent, near Haven.

Everyone in the gas plant has been accounted for, according to KSN.

Several people in the gas plant suffered injuries after burning their hands.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed Highway 96.

No cause of the explosion was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.