Authorities respond to gas explosion near Wichita

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:09:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews responded to a gas explosion near Wichita on Thursday afternoon.

NBC affiliate KSN reports the explosion happened at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant at Kansas Highway 96 and Kent, near Haven.

Everyone in the gas plant has been accounted for, according to KSN.

Several people in the gas plant suffered injuries after burning their hands.

The Kansas Highway Patrol closed Highway 96.

No cause of the explosion was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

