Authorities searching for possible drowning victim at Longview Lake

Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 12:10:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other area authorities are searching for a possible drowning victim at Longview Lake.

MSHP said it was notified around 9:45 a.m. Thursday of the possible drowning.

Sgt. Bill Lowe told KSHB 41 News preliminary reports indicated that a man entered the water just east of the marina and has not resurfaced.

Kansas City, Missouri, and Lee's Summit, Missouri, rescue crews are assisting the effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

