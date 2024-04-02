Autism Awareness Month | Kansas City Autism Training Center helps children with ASD overcome challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — April is Autism Awareness Month, shedding light on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a growing disorder in children.

Everyday is a new day at the Kansas City Autism Training Center (KCATC). The school provides intervention care for children diagnosed with ASD.

“Autism is a disorder that can affect the skill development and because of those skill deficits or inappropriate skill development," said Brandi Hodges, certified behavior analyst at Astra Day School.

The school's team of skilled professionals recognize the unique needs and challenges faced by each child.

"A lot of the kids we serve vary. Autism is a spectrum disorder, so the skill set is super variable," Hodges said. "You could have kids that are reading and writing but still need lots of social skill intervention, or you can have kids that are experiencing other challenges where they really need to learn appropriate behaviors."

Hodges wears many hats around the school, each bringing special moments with the students.

“Working with these kids can bring so much joy. A lot of challenges, of course, but you walk away every day with a few really big moments that made you feel like you made a change in that family's life and that kid's life," Hodges said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 36 children are diagnosed with ASD, numbers Hodges said reflect at the school.

“There certainly is an increase in the autism diagnosis numbers. Those are increasing, it seems like almost every year. And we've definitely seen an increase of students interested in our services," Hodges said.

Hodges said Autism Awareness Month is a time to educate families on seeking help.

“I think it can be really scary. You're not sure what's gonna happen. No one is. But finding the right team of people that really love your kid and care about your family and what your family needs and what your child needs to be happy and successful," Hodges said.

You can find more information on KCATC's website.

