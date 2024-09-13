Watch Now
Automotive seat maker Adient to lay off 172 workers at Riverside facility

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adient, a global automotive seating manufacturer, announced Thursday it is laying off 172 employees at its Riverside, Missouri, manufacturing facility.

In a W.A.R.N. notice filed with state and local officials, the company said one of its customers had concluded its production needs, with the layoffs coming in the unit that served that particular customer.

The layoffs are set to occur in two waves: 109 employees will be affected as of Nov. 11, 2024; the remaining 63 employees will be affected as of Jan. 6, 2025.

The company said the layoffs include those part of the United Auto Workers Local 710. Those employees will have bumping rights outlined in the company’s previous agreement with the union.

Adient’s facility operates in an industrial district at 4101 N. Mattox Road in Riverside.

