AZ Chiefs fan, 2nd-grade classmates surprised with gear after raising $500 for 15 and the Mahomies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One second-grade classroom in Chandler, Arizona, likely won’t forget their last day of school anytime soon.

After Luke Possehl, 8, raised $500 for Patrick Mahomes’ charity 15 and the Mahomies, the quarterback made sure to show his appreciation.

Luke’s Tarwater Elementary School second-grade teacher Sophia Limjoco shared on Instagram her class received new gear from Mahomes.

Delivered by Luke’s mom, the class posed decked out in hats and t-shirts.

“This is a lifelong memory and lesson in the power of community, caring, and philanthropy,” Limjoco wrote in her post.

Luke’s project started with researching Mahomes for Black History Month. Through his research, he learned about the charity and told his teacher he wanted to get involved.

"He said, ‘When I grow up, I think I would like to do a charity,’” Limjoco previously told KSHB 41. “And I said, ‘You don't have to be an adult. You can do that right now.’"

That encouragement led him to film a commercial with his classmates asking for fellow students to bring pennies for donations.