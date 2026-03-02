B-2 bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base complete 37-hour mission in Operation Epic Fury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The B-2 bombers used in the recent strikes in Iran, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, came from Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base.

Whiteman, based in the Knob Noster area, is the “only operational base for the B-2," according to the U.S. Air Force website.

Knob Noster City Administrator Cameron Jackson spoke with KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan Monday morning. He said unspecified "security measures" in place from June's Operation Midnight Hammer have remained in effect, but "we elevated our IT security measures and are taking greater care in securing our facilities," after this weekend's news.

Jackson added, "Knob Noster remains committed to supporting the mission at WAFB and our military personnel. If Whiteman calls, we answer."

During a press briefing Monday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the mission, named Operation Epic Fury, was the "most lethal, most complex and most precise operation in history."

He said its focus was clear as the United States fights to win and doesn't waste time or lives.

Gen. Dan Caine spoke at the briefing as well. He commented the goal of "speed, surprise and violence in action" was achieved, with U.S. forces "crushing Iranian targets from the air."

Caine said the B-2 bombers completed a 37-hour round-trip for the operation.

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford (R-4th District) expressed his pride in the "heroic airmen" of Whiteman who continue to "lead the way" in a comment on a CENTCOM X post.

“The Show Me State continues to show the world what Peace Through Strength looks like," Alford said.

Once again, the heroic airmen of Missouri’s own Whiteman Air Force Base lead the way.



The Show Me State continues to show the world what Peace Through Strength looks like. https://t.co/naA1D4Y3lj — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) March 1, 2026

Over the summer, the B-2 bombers from Whiteman were used in Operation Midnight Hammer, an overnight attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

U.S. defense leaders called Operation Midnight Hammer the “largest operational strike” in B-2 history.

