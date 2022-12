KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Whiteman Air Force Base B-2 Spirit aircraft, more widely known as a stealth bomber, was forced to make an emergency landing during routine operations Saturday.

An in-flight malfunction prompted the landing, which caused damage to the runway.

Following the landing, a fire broke out. A base spokesperson confirmed it was extinguished by Whiteman’s fire department.

No injuries were reported, per the spokesperson.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

