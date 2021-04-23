B&B Theatres acquires old Alamo Drafthouse, provides Platte Purchase update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — B&B Theatres will take over the former Alamo Drafthouse location on Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The historic cinema closed its doors near the Power & Light District in March due to hardships brought on by the pandemic.

B&B announced it would take over the century-old location in an update on 2021 growth plans.

The company said it "plans to introduce a few new amenities but remain true to the building’s celebrated tradition."

It is set to reopen as a B&B location in the fall.

The company also provided an update on the massive Platte Purchase location it has planned for the Northland.

Plans for the new location at Highway 152 and Platte Purchase Road were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The location will feature the company's GRAND SCREENS, bowling, arcade, food and drinks and more.

It will be in the massive Twin Creeks development which will include retail, restaurants, a soccer complex and other features.

B&B said they remain committed to the project but due to the delay of the development, no firm opening date has been determined.