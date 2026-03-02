B&B Theatres closing location in Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — B&B Theatres Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District announced Sunday it will exit its current location in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The theater, located at 1400 Main St., opened in September 2021 after a tough several months for business following the pandemic. The downtown building was built in 1921.

KSHB B&B Theaters opened its downtown location in 2021.

B&B Theatres said in a social media post Sunday it routinely reviews its theaters and evaluates what will be best for the company moving forward.

After a review process, a decision was made to exit the downtown location.

“We are deeply grateful to our Mainstreet KC guests for their loyalty and support over the years. It has truly meant so much to us,” B&B Theatres said in a Facebook post. “We encourage you to continue enjoying the B&B experience at our other Kansas City locations in Shawnee, Overland Park, Liberty, Lee’s Summit, Harrisonville, Grain Valley and Leavenworth.”

The theater company also thanked the community and reminded guests that gift cards can be used across all locations.

KSHB 41 News reached out for additional comment on the decision, and B&B Theatres shared the same statement found on social media.

—