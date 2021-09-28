KSHB 41 News gets a sneak peak at B&B Theatres new downtown location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — B&B Theatres is about to open up its downtown Kansas City location at 14th and Main Street.

They took over the space after Alamo Drafthouse closed in March due to hardships brought on by the pandemic.

Ever since the historic building was constructed back in 1921, it's been used for movies. That tradition will continue with several new modifications.

Customers will be greeted by a large concession stand with not only popcorn, but hamburgers, chicken strips, fries, and pizza, to name a few. Food can be taken inside six different auditoriums.

The largest room is the B&B Theatres' Grand Screen, fitting 157 people. Other rooms have anywhere from 75-20 seats.

Seats are electric heated leather recliners, which can be adjusted.

On the front row, there will be max relax recliners, making B&B the first theater in the world to have them.

"So it reclines even further, lays you back nearly horizontally," Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres, said.

It's a new venture for B&B Theatres after a tough several months of the pandemic.

"We were shut down for a number of months. We were furloughed for a while," Farnsworth said. "It was really very difficult and very emotional to be frank and I think this facility, it feels like an arrival that we’re turning the corner and I think opening the door to something that’s going to be very exciting."

The local chain didn't want to pass up on the opportunity to be a part of downtown Kansas City.

"This was an opportunity for us to plant ourselves surely in the middle of downtown and become part of something that’s really exciting and vibrant," Farnsworth said.

For the Downtown Council of Kansas City, they are excited to welcome these local owners to be a part of the next chapter of this historic building.

"This is a local company wanting to do well in downtown and it’s going to be fantastic," Michael Hurd, marketing communications officer for the Downtown Council of Kansas City, said.

Farnsworth told KSHB 41 News the theater will have a health inspection on Wednesday. If all goes well they hope to open this weekend.