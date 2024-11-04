B&B Twin Drive-In Theatre in Independence to permanently close Nov. 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The B&B Twin Drive-In Theatre in Independence announced Monday it will permanently close later this month.

The theater, located at the southwestern corner of Missouri Highway 291 and Kentucky Road, has been a fixture for summer memories for years.

“After decades of bringing joy, laughter and memories to our community, we are unable to reach a feasible agreement with the property’s landlord, whose rent demands have become unsustainable for continued operation,” the theater said in a Facebook post Monday morning. “While we are deeply disappointed, we want to thank our local guests for the many unforgettable nights under the stars.”

The theater plans several screenings in the next two weeks.

From Nov. 8-10, the theater will show "Goonies," "Jurassic Park," "Grease" and "Dirty Dancing." From Nov. 15-17, the theater will show "Goonies," "Jurassic Park," "Elf" and "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."

“We hope you’ll join us between now and the 17th for our final nights of movies, memories and gratitude as we say goodbye to a beloved icon of Independence,” the theater said.

