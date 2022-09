KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bon Appétit, a monthly American food magazine, named Baba's Pantry one of the 10 best new restaurants in the country on Wednesday.

The Palestinian-American café made the magazine's top 50 list of best new restaurants on Sept. 8, with Baba’s Hummus with added beef kebab, Baba’s Falafel Pita Sandwich and JuJu’s Baklava listed as recommended dishes to order.

Baba's Pantry is located at 1019 E. 63rd St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

