‘Baby, baby, babies’: Kansas City’s University Health reports July baby boom

All of the babies have since gone home, including little Ella, the last of the triplets, who was just released from the hospital on July 30.

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"When they came out, it was just it was a good feeling," Ella's dad Eric Nieto said. "It was kind of like pulling a rabbit out of a hat because it was like, here it comes. One, two, three. It was back-to-back. So it was great!"

In addition to Ella, Eric's wife Danielle also gave birth to Lily and Liam.

Now all three triplets are home with their proud big brother, age 10.

"Yes. He couldn't be happier! When he's here, we have him read to them," Danielle said.

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As for the other newborns from that day, the rest are also home with their parents and doing well.

Meanwhile, even after the 24-hour baby boom at the hospital, University Health says it's continuing to stay busy.

"I mean, so we've done nothing but baby, baby, babies," McIntrye said. "It's like we bring one out and we get one in!"

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