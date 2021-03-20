Baby Mahomes turns 1 month old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may be the off season, but that doesn't mean Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking any breaks.
Mahomes is now on double-duty preparing for the 2021 season and raising the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom -- his daughter.
On Saturday, he celebrated Sterling Skye Mahomes' one-month birthday.
1 month ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NkvqCm8nn— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 20, 2021
Brittany Matthews, Mahomes' fiancee, shared the same photo Saturday on Instagram.
They announced Sterling Skye Mahomes' birth through an Instagram post last month.