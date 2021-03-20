Menu

Baby Mahomes turns 1 month old

Patrick Mahomes
Sterling Mahomes turned 1-month-old on Saturday.
Baby Mahomes
Posted at 4:51 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 17:51:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It may be the off season, but that doesn't mean Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking any breaks.

Mahomes is now on double-duty preparing for the 2021 season and raising the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom -- his daughter.

On Saturday, he celebrated Sterling Skye Mahomes' one-month birthday.

Brittany Matthews, Mahomes' fiancee, shared the same photo Saturday on Instagram.

They announced Sterling Skye Mahomes' birth through an Instagram post last month.

