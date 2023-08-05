Back-to-school fairs equip families with free giveaways, health screenings, haircuts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — School districts on both sides of the state line held their back-to-school fairs on Saturday. Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools and Kansas City Public Schools invited families for a day of giveaways, health screenings, haircuts, free lunches and activities.

“I would have to go get backpacks for four kids so yeah, this saves us a lot of money,” said Shenicka Lopez, who has four kids in KCKPS. “It’s very nice and convenient to have a one-stop shop.”

Christal Watson with the Kansas City, Kansas, School Foundation for Excellence says the district sees a number of students from low-income households. In fact, 80% of their students are on free and reduced lunch.

This event started 24 years ago to give those families a head start for school.

“We expect about 3,000 people to come through,” said Watson. “We know it can be expensive, especially if you have more than two or three children, and so that's why we do it.”

It took 20 community partnerships, 40 vendors and nearly $30,000 to put it all together.

Meanwhile on the other side of state line, KCPS served about 5,000 families during its drive-through giveaway. According to the district, 20,000 backpacks will be handed out ahead of this school year.

“Going back to school in these times, because with the pandemic and all those other things and stuff like that, it would be a loss for a lot of kids,” said Rosalind Scott, a parent. “For the kids that are unfortunate and everything, this is awesome.”

