Back-to-school season is here—and for many parents, that means stocking up on supplies.

Back-to-School shopping on a budget: Tips from Kansas City mom

As a mom and teacher, back-to-school shopping can become a bit pricey for Cassandra Bruington. That's why planning ahead is key for her.

“There are creative ways to find supplies and to keep the price really low, " said Bruington. "But what happens is, people need wardrobe. Kids need new shoes. They need new but we wait sometimes till August, and then it's like. For $300 $500 at one time."

Bruington is always on the lookout for a good deal for her son or classroom. She recommends finding even better deals at dollar stores.

“Folders can be $1 or more, and these are just folders. Like, it's just a folder with slits in them. 25 cents is fine, and get more than enough. Getting more than enough is smart, because kids go through folders," said Bruington.

The National Retail Federation predicts families will spend around $200 just on school supplies. To stretch every dollar, Bruington said start saving in advance.

“If you plan it out and maybe have like a savings where you're setting aside, you know, $12 a month, $20 a month, then it's not that much more expensive," said Bruington.

She also recommends parents to find free back-to-school events.

"Prioritize where there are giveaways and free things in the city, and go with your children to pick up those supplies and whatever is left over," said Bruington.

This weekend, families in Missouri can take advantage of the state’s tax-free holiday, running Friday through Sunday, to save money on essentials like notebooks, pens, clothing, and even laptops.

Bruington also advises parents to double-check supply lists from schools — noting that many include “wishes” in addition to actual necessities.

"School supplies lists are sometimes teacher wish lists, because teachers don't get what they need and what they want. So I would prioritize, "what Does my child need to learn?", said Bruington.

Bruington said her biggest takeaway for families is shopping strategically will make a difference.

“I think the biggest takeaways when you're grocery shopping, when you're out and about, and you see pencils for $1 some scissors for two bucks. And you know that those are things that you're going to need eventually, go ahead and grab them. It makes a lot more sense to add $1 or $2," said Bruington.

