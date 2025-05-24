Watch Now
Backstage tour | Disney's The Lion King now playing at Kansas City Music Hall

Disney's The Lion King is the third-longest-running Broadway show and has been translated into nine different languages. This beloved production is now playing at the Kansas City Music Hall.
S11-Company-of-The-Lion-King-on-Broadway.-Circle-of-Life1.-Photo-by-Matthew-Murphyc-Disney (1).jpg
Posted

This long-time beloved production is now playing at the Kansas City Music Hall. There will be a total of 16 performances from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, June 1.

S4MukelisiweGoba28Rafiki292C2A9Disney.PhotobyMatthewMurphyRV1.jpg

KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim got a one-on-one backstage tour for a sneak peek at all the magic.

Screenshot 2025-05-23 at 3.10.21 PM.png

Show dates and times:

  • Thursday, May 22, 2025: 1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 22, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 23, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 24, 2025: 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 24, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 25, 2025: 1:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 25, 2025: 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 27, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 29, 2025: 1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 29, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 30, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 31, 2025: 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 31, 2025: 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 1, 2025: 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 1, 2025: 6:30 p.m.

