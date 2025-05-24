Backstage tour | Disney's The Lion King now playing at Kansas City Music Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Disney's The Lion King is the third-longest-running Broadway show and has been translated into nine different languages.

This long-time beloved production is now playing at the Kansas City Music Hall. There will be a total of 16 performances from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, June 1.

Matthew Murphy

KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim got a one-on-one backstage tour for a sneak peek at all the magic.

John Batten

Show dates and times:



Thursday, May 22, 2025: 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 22, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 23, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, 2025: 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 25, 2025: 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 25, 2025: 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29, 2025: 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 29, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 30, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, 2025: 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 31, 2025: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, 2025: 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 1, 2025: 6:30 p.m.

