Bakery shop shifts production after Chiefs fans' buying patterns change

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the postseason and one bakery owner says Chiefs fans' buying habits have shifted this year.

"We saw probably half the amount of party activity last year for the AFC Championship game than we did the year before," explained Robert Duensing, owner of Best Regards Bakery & Cafe in Overland Park, Kansas. "It was as if everybody, all the fans, are waiting to the Super Bowl and took it for granted that we were going to come."

Duensing is known for his sugar cookies, but due to price increases in ingredients like butter, milk and eggs he's making changes. He no longer is making thousands of cookies on hand during playoff games and instead is making Chiefs cookies based on orders and what's on display.

"We'll take orders ahead of time, but we're not going to make 2,000 cookies ahead of time, hoping that people are going to show up the day, we just can't afford that kind of disappointment on the sales side of it," Duensing said.

Duensing says his advice this postseason is if people are planning gatherings, to plan early since bakery shops all across are dealing with price increases to make their treats.

"Don't wait for just the Super Bowl because you're setting yourself up for disappointment and we do not want to become like the Patriots, Chiefs fans need to enjoy the ride, it's a good one," Duensing said.