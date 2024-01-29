Baltimore students wear red after losing AFC Championship bet with Pitcher Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The "Red Kingdom" has expanded to Baltimore!

Students at Seven Oaks Elementary in Baltimore wore Chiefs colors to school Monday after losing an AFC Championship bet with Pitcher Elementary in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the Chiefs and Ravens facing off Sunday, both schools agreed that if their team lost, they would wear the opposing team's colors Monday.

Students from both schools finalized the bet in the video below, courtesy Pitcher Elementary.

With KC securing the AFC Championship title, Seven Oaks students had to dig out some Chiefs red and yellow from their closets.