Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore students wear red after losing AFC Championship bet with Pitcher Elementary

Students at Seven Oaks Elementary in Baltimore wore Chiefs colors to school Monday after losing an AFC Championship bet with Pitcher Elementary in Kansas City, Missouri.
Courtesy KCPS.jpeg
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 14:22:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The "Red Kingdom" has expanded to Baltimore!

Students at Seven Oaks Elementary in Baltimore wore Chiefs colors to school Monday after losing an AFC Championship bet with Pitcher Elementary in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the Chiefs and Ravens facing off Sunday, both schools agreed that if their team lost, they would wear the opposing team's colors Monday.

Students from both schools finalized the bet in the video below, courtesy Pitcher Elementary.

With KC securing the AFC Championship title, Seven Oaks students had to dig out some Chiefs red and yellow from their closets.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone