Bar K files for bankruptcy less than 1 week after closing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bar K filed for bankruptcy Monday, just six days after its owners announced that they were closing all three locations of the restaurant and dog park.

Documents show Bar K filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a form of bankruptcy known as liquidation, in which the debtor's non-exempt property is sold for cash by a trustee and the proceeds are distributed to creditors.

In the filing, Bar K listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities of at least $1 million but less than $10 million.

The owners of Bar K posted on their website on July 29 that they were closing all locations due to “a variety of challenges.”

“Among many other factors, we faced the same severe economic challenges as the rest of the hospitality industry, including inflationary costs and expenses, an extremely difficult labor market, and sharply reduced consumer spending,” the owners wrote.

That same day, members of Bar K's dog park received an email stating that they would not be getting refunds.

Membership fees ranged from $25 a month to $500 a year.

Other local businesses, such as CITYDOGs KC, Three Dog Bakery, J. Reiger, stepped up to offer deals and discounts to former Bar K members.

The Kansas City location near Berkley Riverfront Park opened in August 2018.

Bar K also had locations in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

—