Bar K will not issue refunds to members after surprise closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bar K will not be issuing refunds to members of their dog park after the recent surprise closure.

The restaurant and dog park at the Berkley Riverfront announced it was closing it's doors effective immediately on Tuesday, taking employees and members by surprise.

Bar K cited economic difficulties, inflation and construction as some reasons for the decision.

However, KSHB 41 has learned other area businesses are stepping up to offer members some reprieve. CITYDOGs KC, Three Dog Bakery, J. Reiger and FI Dog Collars are offering deals and discounts to former Bar K members.

