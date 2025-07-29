Bar K owners announce immediate closure of all locations, including Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Bar K posted on Tuesday that they are immediately closing all three of their locations due to “a variety of challenges.”

Bar K’s location near Berkley Riverfront Park is included in the locations that have closed.

“As is often the case, there isn’t one single cause, but rather a variety of challenges that ultimately proved too difficult for our start-up business to overcome,” the owners posted on their website . “Among many other factors, we faced the same severe economic challenges as the rest of the hospitality industry, including inflationary costs and expenses, an extremely difficult labor market, and sharply reduced consumer spending.”

In addition to the Kansas City location, Tuesday’s announcement impacts locations in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

The owners said each location had its own challenges, but specifically highlighted construction adjacent to the Kansas City location that “made access difficult at best and consumed much of its parking.”

The Kansas City location opened in August 2018 .

“What hurts the most is knowing that the dogs will not understand why they can no longer visit their favorite place on earth,” the owners wrote. “Please hug them for us — we know that you will continue to give them all your love and support so they can continue to live their very best lives.”

