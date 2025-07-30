Popular Kansas City dog park abruptly closes, employees and customers shocked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bar K in Kansas City announced Tuesday it will close permanently.

Employees learned they were out of work through an employee app.

They told KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva they were surprised by the sudden closure.

A banner in front of Bar K explained why employees and clients were surprised. The business had events planned through December.

Former employee Victoria Darity said she had a rough day on Tuesday.

“Bar K was my only income," Darity said, trying to hold back tears. "I have a 5-year-old daughter to take care of. I actually loved working at Bar K.”

Darity said there were no signs the business would close.

Clients also didn’t expect it.

The Smith family couldn’t believe the news. They loved Bar K and have been taking their dogs there since it opened 8 years ago.

“I told people it was one of Kansas City's greatest treasures — the happiest place on earth,” Bonnie Smith said.

Her husband Dave agreed.

“Every minute we were here, we enjoyed it thoroughly,” Dave Smith said.

They’ve celebrated wedding anniversaries there, and today, on their anniversary, they were sad to say goodbye to one of their favorite spots.

Bonnie and Dave Smith, former Bar K customers

“I’m sure it had to be a very difficult decision,” Bonnie said.

We reached out to Bar K management.

In a statement, they said different reasons led to the closure, including “severe economic challenges” and “construction projects.”

PortKC also mentioned the construction in the area around Bar K in their statement.

Victoria says she can recognize some of the challenges

“It's a hassle trying to get to work or get home on game days on top of the construction,” she said.

She doesn’t understand the abrupt closure.

We asked the owners about it, but we didn't hear back from them.

“It sucks, it royally sucks,” Victoria said.

