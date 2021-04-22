Barbara Marshall, daughter of Hallmark founder J.C. Hall, dies at age 97

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barbara Marshall, daughter of Hallmark founder J.C. Hall and longtime philanthropist, died Wednesday at the age of 97.

According to her family, she died of natural causes.

Marshall worked in the family company for more than 50 years in product review and then to make acquisitions for the Hallmark art collection.

She also contributed to the Kansas City area community through the years.

Marshall partnered with toy collector Mary Harris Francis to create the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus in order to display their personal collections for others to enjoy.

She also helped found the Bonsai Society of Greater Kansas City, was a longtime trustee of the Kansas City Art Institute and helped lead efforts to construct a research facility at The Land Institute in Salina, Kansas.

“In her quiet way, my sister Barbara was generous, thoughtful, constructive and an example for all of us.” her brother, Don Hall said in a release. “She did so much for so many without any desire for recognition. She leaves a legacy for artists who will benefit from her support and a world class institution that reflects her collecting passion. And, she leaves family and friends who will miss her kindness.”

The family is setting up a tribute website that will be made live online later.

