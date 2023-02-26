Barstow School hosts cultural enrichment festival to promote global citizenship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Barstow School hosted its cultural enrichment festival Saturday afternoon.

Students and their families represented their countries of origin while sharing cultures through food, music, performances and interactive displays.

The school says it works to raise global citizens and believes such ideology starts with cultural awareness and cultural appreciation.

With seven global campuses around the world, including one right here in Kansas City, the student body represents more than 25 different countries.

For one parent, that makes all the difference.

“Our culture is very important to us, and learning about other cultures has been very important to us," Kiran Kakarala said. "So certainly as we were thinking about where our kids wanted to go to school, or where we wanted our kids to go to school, being in a place that celebrated that kind of diversity was really important."

To become a global citizen, one must be more than merely aware. The title requires playing an active role in helping others.

Thus, monetary donations were accepted throughout Saturday's event to help Heart to Heart International send hygiene kits for disaster relief to Turkey, Syria and Ukraine.

“I was there four or five days ago and got to, unfortunately, witness some of the turmoil and tragedy," said Shane Foster, president of The Barstow School. "And just as we did with Ukraine, we’re launching an appeal to try and provide opportunities for children who want to go to school but their school currently don’t exist."

Barstow had a sister school in Ukraine before the war and plans to open a partner school in Istanbul, Turkey, this year.

Two Ukrainian students, Sonya Shkuta and Anna Zablotska left their families behind and fled their home country when the war started. Understanding how those in Turkey face an uncertain future, the two say they are thankful for support from the school.

“I’m really happy, like they understand our situation and can help us,” Sonya said.

