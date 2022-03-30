Basehor police rescues beaver stuck in fence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basehor Police Department officers were just in time Wednesday morning to save a beaver from quite a predicament.

"Operation Free Bucky" was a go when officers were called to save the beaver, who was stuck in a wrought iron fence, according to a social media post from the department.

ACO Ashley Webb and Officer Ricky Bevell rescued the beaver, which the department named Justin Beaver, "from his temporary jail."

"After a brief respite to gather his wits, Justin flat-tailed..er...high-tailed it off to the nearby creek," the post said.

ACO Jessica Klinkenberg also was called away from her police clerk duties to help Justin.

"He made this a very exciting morning," Webb said responding to the post.