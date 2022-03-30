Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Basehor police rescues beaver stuck in fence

Basehor Police beaver rescue
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Basehor Police Department
Basehor Police Department officers rescued a stuck beaver on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Basehor Police beaver rescue
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:53:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Basehor Police Department officers were just in time Wednesday morning to save a beaver from quite a predicament.

"Operation Free Bucky" was a go when officers were called to save the beaver, who was stuck in a wrought iron fence, according to a social media post from the department.

ACO Ashley Webb and Officer Ricky Bevell rescued the beaver, which the department named Justin Beaver, "from his temporary jail."

"After a brief respite to gather his wits, Justin flat-tailed..er...high-tailed it off to the nearby creek," the post said.

ACO Jessica Klinkenberg also was called away from her police clerk duties to help Justin.

"He made this a very exciting morning," Webb said responding to the post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!