Basketball game between Paseo Academy, Richmond High School canceled after racist incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Racist and derogatory comments directed at basketball players on the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts before the team got off their bus led to the cancellation of Tuesday night's game against Richmond High School.

According to a statement from Dr. Jennifer Collier, interim superintendent of the Kansas City Public Schools district, the vile comments came from a Richmond student.

KCPS administrators witnessed the incident and made the decision not to play, according to Collier's statement.

"This is indeed a sobering moment, but it is a moment in time where we must take steps to disrupt racist ideologies and behaviors and take collective action against systemic racism in our communities," Collier said in a statement. "Kansas City Public Schools will continue to be an organization that stands against racism, bias, and hate and will continue the critical work of creating a welcoming and nurturing environment for all students."

Collier also said trauma-informed staff are available for any student or staff member who needs emotional support.

Richmond School District administrators investigated the incident and said while they can't comment on any consequences for the student, what happened is not taken lightly.

"On January 17, Richmond High School administration received an allegation that a Richmond High School student used a racial slur in the midst of a group of students from Paseo Academy of Fine & Performing Arts," the district said in a statement. "The Richmond R-XVI School District does not condone or tolerate the use of any type of derogatory terms or racial slurs in any form or context."

Both teams agreed to reschedule the game at a Kansas City Public Schools home site.

