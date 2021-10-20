Bates City Mayor Shawn Fox resigns from position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor of Bates City, Missouri, resigned Tuesday night.

Now former Mayor Shawn Fox confirmed his resignation to KSHB 41 News Wednesday.

Fox told KSHB 41 his resignation followed Tuesday night's Board of Alderman meeting.

A special board meeting was set to be held Wednesday night where the Board of Aldermen was going to initiate the impeachment process for Fox.

However, there were concerns that the quorum for the meeting would not be met because Alderman Donnie Hammond resigned Tuesday night and another official may have a conflict.

No reason for Hammond's resignation is available at this time.

Bates City has had extra attention lately due to a debate whether or not to dissolve the city's police department. That vote was tabled by the aldermen in August.

Roughly 250 people live in the jurisdiction, and dissolving the police department would leave law enforcement in the hands of the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

At the August meeting where the vote was tabled, accusations were also raised against Fox, claiming use of racial slurs and discrimination toward females.