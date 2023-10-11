Bates County Sheriff's Office waives concealed carry weapons fees through 2023 due to global 'instability'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff's Office is waiving all concealed carry weapons (CCW) fees for Bates County residents for the remainder of 2023 due to "instability around the world."

In a social media post, Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson cited the war in Israel and illegal immigration at the United States' southern border for his decision.

According to an Oct. 4 report from NBC News, over 200,000 migrants illegally entered the U.S. in September, a new high for 2023. NBC News found the increase in immigration also brought a spike in media coverage of immigration and "crisis rhetoric" from liberal and conservative leaders alike.

"I feel that it's my duty as Sheriff to help my citizens protect themselves no matter where they are in this country," Anderson said in a social media post. "We are in an unprecedented time in our history and you need to realize that law enforcement can not be everywhere all the time."

Bates County residents must still complete an approved CCW class and submit fingerprints for a background check before receiving a permit.

Bates County CCW fees typically include $100 for an initial permit and $50 for a renewal.

