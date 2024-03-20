Battery component manufacturer H&T Recharge announces $110M plant in De Soto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the world’s largest manufacturers of battery components announced Wednesday plans to build a $110 million plant in De Soto, Kansas.

H&T Recharge, based in Düsseldorf, Germany, will install four automated assembly lines to produce battery cans for use in the neighboring $4 billion Panasonic EV battery plant.

“We are honored to engage with Panasonic Energy to support the battery cell production in De Soto,” H&T Recharge President Tobias Ott said in a press release Wednesday. “Panasonic Energy is a great partner for H&T.

H&T says it has more than 40 years of experience producing cylindrical battery cans. The company says product and process development will be held at their Center for Excellence in Marsberg, Germany. The company has previously worked with Panasonic at its battery facility in Reno, Nevada.

“We will ensure a successful execution with our U.S.-based mass production resources and experience, combined with research and development out of our Center of Excellence in Germany,” Ott said.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday the plant is expected to generate 180 new jobs and start mass production by the end of March 2025.

“My administration is dedicated to making Kansas the best place for businesses to start or grow,” Kelly said in a release. “Kansas is attractive to companies from around the world because of our history of steady economic performance, talented workforce and growing electric vehicle ecosystem.”

