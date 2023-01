KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Home goods retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond announced Tuesday it plans to close dozens of stores across the U.S.

Their store in Olathe, located near W. 119th Street and Black Bob Road, is among those on the list.

Tuesday’s announcement is the second large-scale round of store closings the retailer has made in the past two years.

According to a report published Tuesday by Reuters, the company could file for bankruptcy as early as this week.

