'Being a nanny is cool': Worldwide au pairs in Kansas City celebrate their cultures, Olympics

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Au pairs from around the world celebrated their cultures and represented their countries in their version of the Olympics this weekend.

It was all fun and games for au pairs and the children they nanny at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village on Saturday.

Orm Sin Jeena represented Thailand, her home country. She's been living with the Morris family in North Kansas City for over a year.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Orm Sin Jeena

"I love my host family and kids," she said. "I take care of two kids."

Jeena was a nurse back home and told her mom she wanted to see the world.

Her expertise is the reason Lena Morris felt she was the right au pair for her family.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Lena Morris and her daughter, Brooklyn

"I have a little boy at home, and he has hydrocephalus," Morris said.

Hydrocephalus causes fluid build-up in the brain. Because of it, 3-year-old Boston experienced developmental delays.

Lena Morris Jeena with the Morris family.

"The one-on-one time she's able to share with our little boy honestly has just been invaluable," Morris said. "He took his first steps with her. We're just seeing tremendous progress with him with his words and mobility."

The au pair experience in Kansas City goes beyond each household — it's an international community.

"The au pairs come from different countries, like Thailand, China, Colombia, Brazil," Jeena said.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Bianca Maso

Bianca Maso hails from Brazil. While she said she's most proud of Brazil's sports and Olympic gymnasts, she's grown to become a Kansas City fan.

“People are really nice in Kansas City, but yeah, the Chiefs are a good part of it," Maso said.

