Belfonte Dairy recalls 'Chocolate to Die For' ice cream in 1.5 quart packages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belfonte Dairy announced a product recall Tuesday night that involves its 1.5 quart container of "Chocolate to Die For" premium ice cream.

A news release from the company sent Tuesday night states, "the product may contain undisclosed peanuts, which could cause illness if consumed. Persons with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product."

The Chocolate to Die For ice cream was sold to customers and distributed in the Kansas City area, including Kansas City, Kansas.

In addition, the ice cream was sold and distributed in Columbia, Missouri, Springfield, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The containers have the UPC of 83057 17049 and use by dates of 5/18/24 and 6/08/24 on the container.

The plant code is 29-050.

The company received a complaint from a customer, but has not gotten any reports of illness from the product, according to its news release.

The company news release states customers can call Belfonte seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-816-231-2000.

